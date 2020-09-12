Germany: 250 guns seized from suspected far-right supporter
German police said Saturday they have seized about 250 firearms and a few thousand rounds of ammunition from a man who is believed to be a far-right sympathiser. Far-right violence has caused increasing concern in Germany over recent years.PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:49 IST
German police said Saturday they have seized about 250 firearms and a few thousand rounds of ammunition from a man who is believed to be a far-right sympathiser. Police in the northwestern state of Lower Saxony said the weapons were found in the Seevetal area, just south of Hamburg, during a search on Friday evening.
A police statement said investigators think the man has right-wing sympathies "because of the overall circumstances." The statement didn't elaborate or say why the man might have had the firearms, citing the ongoing investigation into a suspected violation of weapons laws. Far-right violence has caused increasing concern in Germany over recent years.
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Hamburg
- Lower Saxony
- Seevetal
ALSO READ
German yields rise to highest since June, focus turns to euro zone inflation
German yields rise to highest since June, focus turns to euro zone inflation
EXCLUSIVE-Germany seen revising upward its 2020 GDP forecast - source
German, U.S. share belief that NATO is an important alliance - Merkel
EXCLUSIVE-Germany set to revise up its 2020 GDP forecast - source