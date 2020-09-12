Left Menu
1,421 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar

As many as 1,421 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Saturday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 16,610, the state's health department informed.

12-09-2020
As many as 1,421 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Saturday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 16,610, the state's health department informed. The highest number of new cases were reported from Patna with 205 new cases.

With 97,570 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours - the highest spike in new cases in the world - the national coronavirus cases tally crossed the 46 lakh mark, the Union Ministry of Health and family welfare said on Saturday. India's COVID-19 count now stands at 46,59,985 of which, there are a total of 9,58,316 active cases while 36,24,197 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated from the disease, the Union health ministry said.

The current death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 77,472 after 1,201 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Judges becoming victims of 'juicy gossips' and 'slanderous' social media posting: Justice N V Ramana

Supreme Court judge N V Ramana on Saturday said that judges are now becoming victims of juicy gossips and slanderous social media postings as they restrain themselves from speaking in their own defence. Justice Ramana, who is next in line t...

Vitamin D levels in blood can predict future health risks, death: Study

Free, circulating vitamin D levels in the blood can help in understanding and predicting the future health risks in ageing men, according to a recent study. It suggests the free, precursor form of vitamin D found circulating in the bloodstr...

Hungary sees another record number of new cases

Hungary has registered another record number of people newly infected with the coronavirus, with 916 new cases. Saturdays total is more than 25 higher than the previous record of 716 cases, reached Friday.Prime Minister Viktor Orbans govern...

'No more masti for you': Vivek Oberoi tells 'Masti' co-star Aftab Shivdasani

A day after his Masti co-star Aftab Shivdasani revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, actor Vivek Oberoi playfully asked him to not do any masti for a while. Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to wish the Hungama actor a speedy rec...
