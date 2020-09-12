Left Menu
Development News Edition

Families of captured Hong Kong activists demand their return

A group of Hong Kong families on Saturday demanded the urgent return of their activist relatives detained last month by mainland Chinese authorities as they tried to flee the city by boat to Taiwan.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 17:21 IST
Families of captured Hong Kong activists demand their return

A group of Hong Kong families on Saturday demanded the urgent return of their activist relatives detained last month by mainland Chinese authorities as they tried to flee the city by boat to Taiwan. Relatives of six of the 12 detained activists donned masks and hats to shield their identities as they made their first public appeal for help and information on their plight, supported by several local politicians.

Some sobbed and wept as they pleaded for those detained to be allowed to consult lawyers appointed by the families and not the Chinese government and to be allowed to call their relatives in Hong Kong. "I can't imagine what's the worst case scenario," said a woman surnamed Li, whose son Li Tsz-yin, 29, is among those being held in a detention centre in the southern city of Shenzhen.

"These 20 days were very tough for us, we didn’t know whether or not he’s safe or alive." she said. They said they still had no information on the charges their relatives faced, and the Hong Kong government had given no concrete assistance.

A boy aged 16 is the youngest being held. Several need medication, the relatives said. The brother of one detainee, surnamed Tang, said he had no way of getting asthma and skin allergy prescriptions to his sibling.

A spokesperson for the Immigration Department said staff were assisting in the case and were in regular contact with the families. The local government's office in Guangdong had "learned from the authorities that the 12 Hong Kong people are currently in good physical condition and have hired representatives from Mainland lawyers."

The Chinese Coast Guard Bureau posted on its social media site on Aug. 27 that it had arrested at least 10 people on Aug. 23 after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong. Hong Kong media, citing unidentified sources, said the 12 were headed to Taiwan to apply for political asylum. Their arrests come as local activists and politicians fear a worsening clamp-down across the city as a sweeping new national security law imposed by Beijing in July takes full effect.

The law means Hong Kong people can face mainland courts in serious national security cases - a prospect that has alarmed many across the former British colony. Hong Kong has its own independent legal system and rule-of-law traditions vastly different from mainland China, where the justice system is ultimately controlled by the Communist Party.

Hours before the families' appearance, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was deeply concerned about the activists. He noted they had been denied to access to lawyers and local authorities had not provided any information on their welfare or the charges against them. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said earlier this week that if they had been arrested for breaking mainland law "then they have to be dealt with according to the mainland laws."

(Reporting By Jessie Pang; Writing by Greg Torode; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christina Fincher)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Judges becoming victims of 'juicy gossips' and 'slanderous' social media posting: Justice N V Ramana

Supreme Court judge N V Ramana on Saturday said that judges are now becoming victims of juicy gossips and slanderous social media postings as they restrain themselves from speaking in their own defence. Justice Ramana, who is next in line t...

Vitamin D levels in blood can predict future health risks, death: Study

Free, circulating vitamin D levels in the blood can help in understanding and predicting the future health risks in ageing men, according to a recent study. It suggests the free, precursor form of vitamin D found circulating in the bloodstr...

Hungary sees another record number of new cases

Hungary has registered another record number of people newly infected with the coronavirus, with 916 new cases. Saturdays total is more than 25 higher than the previous record of 716 cases, reached Friday.Prime Minister Viktor Orbans govern...

'No more masti for you': Vivek Oberoi tells 'Masti' co-star Aftab Shivdasani

A day after his Masti co-star Aftab Shivdasani revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, actor Vivek Oberoi playfully asked him to not do any masti for a while. Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to wish the Hungama actor a speedy rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020