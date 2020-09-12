Left Menu
Court dismisses bail plea of man who fired at AAP leader's convoy

According to police, the accused persons had shot Ashok Maan, a 45-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer, who was a part of a convoy of the party, a few months back. In the incident, the deceased's relative Harender was also injured.

A Delhi Court has dismissed the bail plea of a man arrested for allegedly firing at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in southwest Delhi, which led to the death of a volunteer in February this year. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal on Friday denied bail to Dharamvir alias Kalu, saying the offence alleged against the accused was grave.  "In this case the offence alleged against the accused is serious in nature. His presence along with the main assailant is reflected in the statement of witnesses...

"So far as ground of parity with the bail granted to the co-accused is concerned, the same is not available to the accused considering his role and recovery,” the court said. The court also noted that a complaint was filed by a person, who was injured in the incident, alleging that the accused had threatened him.

The accused had sought bail on the ground of parity with his brother and co-accused Somraj alias Dhami, and had alleged that there were discrepancies in the FIR.  Advocates Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for the complainant, had opposed the bail application, claiming that the plea had various false and misleading facts and that it had also concealed various facts. "The accused had not approached the court with clean hands," Aggarwal told the court.

Contrary to accused's claim, the counsel also pointed out that there was another FIR registered in 2015 against him and his brothers and the case is pending before a separate court. According to police, the accused persons had shot Ashok Maan, a 45-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer, who was a part of a convoy of the party, a few months back.

In the incident, the deceased's relative Harender was also injured.  An FIR was registered under Section 302 (murder) of IPC, and other sections in February this year.  After arresting Dharmavir, police had said that the case was of personal enmity and had nothing to do with politics.  The police had ruled out any political angle behind the attack..

