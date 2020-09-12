Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy shaken by brutal beating death of young Black man

PTI | Rome | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:15 IST
Italy shaken by brutal beating death of young Black man
Premier Giuseppe Conte and Italy's interior minister attended the funeral of 21-year-old Willy Monteiro Duarte, who was killed during a fight in Colleferro, a city on the outskirts of Rome, early September 6. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of people in Italy joined a funeral procession Saturday for a young Black man whose brutal beating death has shaken the country and drawn condemnation from the highest levels of the government. Premier Giuseppe Conte and Italy's interior minister attended the funeral of 21-year-old Willy Monteiro Duarte, who was killed during a fight in Colleferro, a city on the outskirts of Rome, early September 6.

Four Italians have been arrested, including two brothers with police records and a martial arts background, but to date, prosecutors haven't indicated if the slaying was racially motivated. Italian news reports have quoted witnesses as saying Monteiro Duarte, who was born in Rome to parents from the African island nation of Cape Verde, intervened while seeing a friend get beaten up in the fight and was then fatally beaten himself.

The slaying has struck a chord in a country that in recent months has shown a remarkable sense of common purpose in its bid to curb Italy's coronavirus outbreak. Carlo Verdelli, writing in Saturday's Corriere della Sera newspaper, said the beating was evidence of another Italy, an uglier one where indifference, hatred and anger are on the rise. "Today's funeral for Willy is the funeral of a nation that doesn't know how to educate or protect its sons," Verdelli wrote.

While noting that a racial element hasn't been established, Verdelli said the slaying was evidence of a "hatred for those who are different, who come from the outside, who are fat, weak, female or handicapped, or who try to oppose the law of the survival of the fittest." The funeral procession featured hundreds of people, most wearing white shirts and face masks, walking toward the sports stadium where Monteiro Duarte was being honoured and then clapping in respect as his casket was carried out. It was a strong show of solidarity for the young man, an apprentice cook who has been described as hard-working and upstanding by those who knew him. Photos of his smiling face have been plastered on Italian newspapers for days, alongside images of the suspects, including ones showing the tattooed brothers shirtless in boxing poses.

The slaying appears to have affected Conte on a visceral level: He phoned the family afterwards to express his condolences and has demanded justice. Conte has also said that the slaying was not an isolated event and must not be minimized. "We must look ourselves in the eye and become fully aware that there are some pockets of society and fringes of the population that cultivate the mythology of violence and oppression," Conte told the crowd after the funeral Saturday.

In a separate Facebook post, he asked what it means that someone could be killed in Italy for having tried to help a friend. "Will we tell our children to look away? To not intervene to quell disputes or to try to protect weaker friends or friends in obvious difficulty?" Conte asked. "I don't think this can be the answer or the way forward. Rather, we must multiply our efforts in every location and context, so that our children grow up with the culture of respect for everyone." ___ Follow all AP stories about racial injustice at https://apnews.com/Racialinjustice.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness

AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday. The late-stage trials of the experimental v...

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Xiaomi introduced the Mi Band 5 initially in China back in June 2020. Its been over three months since the Chinese technology giant launched the smart fitness tracker and there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the fitn...

Hyderabad: Junior doctors of Osmania Hospital protest over lack of medical facilities

The junior doctors of Hyderabads Osmania General Hospital held a protest on Saturday alleging lack of basic medical facilities to treat patients. The doctors are saying that due to lack of facilities and unavailability of beds, they are for...

Motor racing-Fifth on the grid is more than Ferrari expected, says Leclerc

Charles Leclerc qualified fifth for Ferraris 1,000th Formula One world championship race on Saturday and said it was more than he could have expected.The sports most successful team, who have made history with the likes of Niki Lauda and Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020