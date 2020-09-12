Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fake ghee manufacturing unit busted in Delhi, 5 held

The Delhi Police busted a fake ghee manufacturing unit in Outer Delhi's Bawana and arrested five men, officials said on Saturday. The accused were selling the fake ghee in different parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he said. A raid was carried out at the manufacturing unit on Friday based on specific inputs, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 23:14 IST
Fake ghee manufacturing unit busted in Delhi, 5 held

The Delhi Police busted a fake ghee manufacturing unit in Outer Delhi's Bawana and arrested five men, officials said on Saturday. Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep, Akash, Ratan, Rohit and Ankesh, they said.

The accused started the manufacturing unit before the lockdown began as they had lost their jobs. They manufactured ghee using oil, chemical-based colourants, essence and other chemicals, the police said. Sandeep owned the unit and had employed the other accused, who are his friends, to help him, a senior police officer said. The accused were selling the fake ghee in different parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

A raid was carried out at the manufacturing unit on Friday based on specific inputs, the officer said. Investigation revealed that Sandeep and his friends bought the raw material for making the fake ghee from nearby stores. They would put labels of local brands on the packing of their ghee to cheat retailers, he said.

Samples have been collected by the Food Safety department and will be examined for harmful substances, the officer said. A case has been registered against the accused for cheating, adulteration of food and sale of noxious food, he added.

A total of 284 cartons of ghee, 212 tins of substandard cooking oil, 149 empty tins of Dalda ghee, ghee-flavoured essence, chemical colours, 600 empty tins and tools were recovered from the manufacturing unit during the raid, the police said..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

DDA retrieves 5,000 sq m of land after three-day demolition drive

A three-day anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the DDA starting September 8 near Yamuna bank following which 5,000 sq m of land was retrieved, sources said on Saturday. The drive was conducted as per the directions of the National Gre...

A's 3B Chapman to have season-ending hip surgery

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will have surgery on his ailing right hip Monday and will miss the remainder of the season. Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list due to hip tendinitis. He has not played since leaving a ...

France's daily COVID-19 cases pass 10,000 for first time

France has had 10,561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Saturday, a new daily record as the number topped 10,000 for the first time.The latest daily count, surpassing the previous record of 9,843 ...

Over 2,100 commuters as Noida Metro begins full ops

The Noida-Greater Noida Metros ridership crossed the 2,000 mark on Saturday, as it resumed full-fledged operations for the first time after over five months, officials said.&#160; The rail service, also known as the Aqua Line, recorded 2,1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020