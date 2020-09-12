Man dies by suicide after lover kills self in Muzaffarnagar

An 18-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from a tree here on Saturday, three days after the girl he loved died by suicide, police said. The incident took place in Mansurpur village here and the deceased was identified as Arjun Kumar, they said.

Police also recovered a suicide note near the body in which Kumar allegedly said he was taking the extreme step in grief over the death of the girl he loved. Three days ago the girl had died after allegedly consuming poisonous substance when her family opposed her relationship with Kumar, police said.

They said both the girl and Kumar belonged to the same caste. Kumar's body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, police said.