NSCN-K (Khango) faction expels its general secretary Isak Chishi

The Khango Konyak faction of NSCN-K has expelled its general secretary Isak Chishi. The order to this effect was issued by its president Khango Konyak on Saturday following an emergency meeting attended by all the representatives.

The meeting decided to expel its general secretary Isak Chishi from the active membership of NSCN/GPRN-K (Khango) with immediate effect for violating its yezhabo (constitution) and also found acts of nepotism and tribalism against him. Chishi has also been charged with superseding its president Khango's power and authority and also using the official pad of the organization without authorization.

Khango has appointed Newell Naga as the new general secretary..