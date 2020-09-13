Body of missing 11-year-old boy found in Aligarh

Body of an 11-year-old boy was found at a vacant plot in Quarsi area on Saturday, three days after he went missing.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj said, "He had gone out to buy momos on September 9 but didn't return. Police filed a case under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched a search. We are interrogating five people in this matter."

"The police team has collected evidence from the spot. The cause of death will be known in the post mortem report," he added. (ANI)

