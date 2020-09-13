Left Menu
5 held, ganja worth Rs 27 lakh seized by UP Police

Uttar Pradesh Police has claimed to have arrested five drug peddlers from Sector 27 of Noida, and allegedly seized ganja worth over Rs 27 lakhs on Saturday.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-09-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 08:54 IST
Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police has claimed to have arrested five drug peddlers from Sector 27 of Noida, and allegedly seized ganja worth over Rs 27 lakhs on Saturday. "Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 20, Noida arrested a gang of ganja peddlers from Sector 27, Noida, near Fortune Hotel. The gang used to supply drugs in the posh areas of Delhi-NCR," said Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida.

Singh said that the police also seize a special type of processed ganja from the possession of the accused, worth more than Rs 27 lakhs. "They had created a group for this purpose and were supplying the contraband to only the members of the group to avoid arrest," he said further.

The Additional DCP added that police is interrogating the arrested accused and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

