Nepali national carrying 6.1 kg of charas arrested in Indo-Nepal border town

A Nepalese national was arrested from Indo-Nepal border in Maharjganj district of Uttar Pradesh after he was found in possession of 6.1 kg charas with a market value of Rs 2.17 crore, police said on Sunday. The arrest was made in Shyamkot area of border town Sonauli on Sunday morning, said Sonauli police station in-charge Ashutosh Singh.

Accused Som Bahadur Nepali was on his way to Delhi from Nepal when he was arrested during a routine checking of the bus, he said. Police have decided to take help of their Nepalese counterpart to trace his links with other smugglers in Nepal and India, Singh added. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.