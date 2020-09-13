Mephedrone worth Rs 99.50 lakh seized; five held

Five persons, including a police personnel, have been arrested separately for their alleged role in procurement of mephedrone worth Rs 99.50 lakh from Mumbai, a local crime branch official said on Sunday. Acting of a tip-off, crime branch sleuths intercepted a car coming from Mumbai and arrested three persons with 995 gms of mephedrone worth Rs 99.50 lakh, he said.

The trio is identified as Mohammad Arif, Feroz Khan Nagori, an assistant sub-inspector at Danilimda police station in Ahmedabad, and Imran Padhiyar, he said. The duo arrested from Mumbai are identified as Shahzad Tejabwala and Imran Ajmeri, he said, adding that the duo had jumped bail in a 2019 drug case.

He said Arif, Nagori and Padhiyar had gone to Mumbai along with Ajmeri where they met Tejabwala in a hotel. Tejabwala and Ajmeri bought 1 kg mephedrone from a drug dealer in Mumbai, he said.

Investigation revealed that Tejabwala and Ajmeri used to purchase drugs from their contacts in Mumbai to sale them in Ahmedabad. "Nagori knew accused Ajmeri since long. Nagori used his position as a policeman to avoid checking on the way from Mumbai to Ahmedabad while transporting the drug," the crime branch official said.

He said Tejabwala and Ajmeri were arrested in 2019 with MD drugs worth Rs 1.46 crore and released on bail. All the accused have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe is underway, the official added.

Mephedrone, also known as meow meow, is a synthetic stimulant drug..