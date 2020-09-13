Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mephedrone worth Rs 99.50 lakh seized; five held

Acting of a tip-off, crime branch sleuths intercepted a car coming from Mumbai and arrested three persons with 995 gms of mephedrone worth Rs 99.50 lakh, he said. The trio is identified as Mohammad Arif, Feroz Khan Nagori, an assistant sub-inspector at Danilimda police station in Ahmedabad, and Imran Padhiyar, he said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-09-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 16:49 IST
Mephedrone worth Rs 99.50 lakh seized; five held

Five persons, including a police personnel, have been arrested separately for their alleged role in procurement of mephedrone worth Rs 99.50 lakh from Mumbai, a local crime branch official said on Sunday. Acting of a tip-off, crime branch sleuths intercepted a car coming from Mumbai and arrested three persons with 995 gms of mephedrone worth Rs 99.50 lakh, he said.

The trio is identified as Mohammad Arif, Feroz Khan Nagori, an assistant sub-inspector at Danilimda police station in Ahmedabad, and Imran Padhiyar, he said. The duo arrested from Mumbai are identified as Shahzad Tejabwala and Imran Ajmeri, he said, adding that the duo had jumped bail in a 2019 drug case.

He said Arif, Nagori and Padhiyar had gone to Mumbai along with Ajmeri where they met Tejabwala in a hotel. Tejabwala and Ajmeri bought 1 kg mephedrone from a drug dealer in Mumbai, he said.

Investigation revealed that Tejabwala and Ajmeri used to purchase drugs from their contacts in Mumbai to sale them in Ahmedabad. "Nagori knew accused Ajmeri since long. Nagori used his position as a policeman to avoid checking on the way from Mumbai to Ahmedabad while transporting the drug," the crime branch official said.

He said Tejabwala and Ajmeri were arrested in 2019 with MD drugs worth Rs 1.46 crore and released on bail. All the accused have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe is underway, the official added.

Mephedrone, also known as meow meow, is a synthetic stimulant drug..

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Man United's Greenwood apologizes over laughing gas video

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood apologized Sunday for displaying poor judgement after footage was published of him apparently inhaling so-called laughing gas. Sundays editions of The Sun newspaper said the teenager appeared to bre...

Films Division to stream films on Rajbhasha on 'Hindi Diwas-2020'

Films Division is all set to mark the celebration of Hindi Diwas tomorrow by streaming well-researched documentaries leading to the historic occasion of the adoption of Hindi as an official language of the Union of India on 14th September 1...

Lebanon's parliament speaker says he opposes way cabinet being formed

Lebanons parliamentary speaker said his group opposed the way the prime minister-designate was forming a new cabinet and that it would not join on those terms, but that he would still cooperate to stabilise the nation in crisis, his office ...

Delhi slum eviction: COVID pandemic took away everything, now roof being taken away, say residents

The COVID-19 pandemic took away her familys livelihood and now 48-year-old Veeramma fears she will lose her roof in the wake of the Supreme Court ordering the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along railway tracks in Delhi. My husband was bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020