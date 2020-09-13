33-year-old man shot dead in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar

A 33-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by three unidentified persons on Sunday in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, police said. The victim has been identified as Yogesh, a resident of Dakshinpuri, they said. Police said they received information around 2 pm regarding the incident at Madhu Vihar area. "The victim received multiple gunshots and was rushed to Max hospital, Patparganj where he was declared dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Jasmeet Singh said. The eye witness told police that three persons came on a bike and fired bullets at the victim while he was sitting inside his car, a senior police officer said. Yogesh used to run a car washing workshop in Dakshinpuri. He was involved in a murder case in 2011 of Ambedkar Nagar police station. He has involvements in some other cases too, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.