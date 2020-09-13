Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus authorities close off central square in Minsk, detain protesters

A Reuters witness saw a column of people numbering at least 10,000 moving towards Independence Square on Sunday, where the government and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko sit. On Saturday, at least 5,000 people had marched through the city demanding the release of a jailed opposition leader, in the latest in a wave of mass protests after the Aug 9 presidential vote.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 17:45 IST
Belarus authorities close off central square in Minsk, detain protesters

Authorities in Belarus used barbed wire to seal off a central square in the capital Minsk and started to detain protesters as they took to the streets for another march on Sunday following the country's disputed elections last month. A Reuters witness saw a column of people numbering at least 10,000 moving towards Independence Square on Sunday, where the government and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko sit.

On Saturday, at least 5,000 people had marched through the city demanding the release of a jailed opposition leader, in the latest in a wave of mass protests after the Aug 9 presidential vote. A total of 114 people were held across the country last night, of which 99 were detained in the capital, the Interior Ministry said.

Oktyabrskaya Square in central Minsk was fenced off with barbed wire on Sunday, with armed law enforcement forces seen behind it, a Reuters witness said. Independence Square was also fenced off. Citing the Minsk police, Russian state newsagency TASS said on Sunday that detentions had started in the capital ahead of the protests due from 1100 GMT.

One protester who gave her name as Tatiana told Reuters, "there were over 1,000 people in our group". "Soldiers rounded us up in several circles, people were selectively pulled out of the crowd and beaten," she added.

Olga Chemodanova, an official at the Interior Ministry, told TASS separately that additional police and interior ministry forces were called to the streets of Minsk on Sunday to prevent the holding of what she described as an unauthorized rally. Belarus, Russia's closest ex-Soviet ally, has seen mass protests since the Aug 9 presidential elections, which the opposition says were rigged.

Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, denies this and has said foreign powers are behind the protests. Belarus' key opposition figures have been either jailed or forced out of the country. Lukashenko is due to visit Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin on Monday and both countries start joint military drills on Sept 14. (Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

In fight between couple in Noida, young daughter becomes casualty

A three-year-old girl died in a fight between her parents during which she was allegedly smashed on the floor by her father in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Sunday, police said. Her mother was also brutally injured in the incident that took place...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. U.S. lawmakers quiz Disney CEO over Xinjiang connection to MulanA group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers urged Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Chapek to explain the companys connection with se...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. He changed the way we live British designer Terence Conran dies at 88Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died age...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU WAMThe United Arab Emirates Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israels Weizmann Institute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020