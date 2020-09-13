47 items to be taken up during Monsoon Session of Parliament

A total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning from Monday, according to a release by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Monsson session 2020 will begin from Monday and is scheduled to conclude on October 1, subject to exigencies of Government Business.

The Session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days) and a total of 47 items (includes 45 Bills and 02 financial items) have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session, 2020, read the release. The total eleven Bills replacing the ordinance namely The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Prices Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Insolvency & Bankruptcy (Second) Amendment Bill, 2020, The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Salary and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are required to be passed during the Monsoon Session.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, some important pending legislations in the Houses required to be considered and passed during the Session are The Pesticides Management Bill, 2020, The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCIM) Bill, 2019 as passed by Rajya Sabha, The National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) Bill, 2019 as passed by Rajya Sabha, The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha, The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha. Other legislations include The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha, The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020, The National Forensic Science University Bill, 2020, The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as passed by Lok Sabha, The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment), Bill, 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha, The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 as passed by Lok Sabha, The Major Port Authorities Bill 2020, The Code On Social Security and Welfare, 2019, The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2019 and The Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2019.

Some other new bills likely to be introduced, considered and passed during this session are The Bilateral Netting of Financial Contracts Bill, 2020, The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Pension Fund Regulatory And Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020, The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 and The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Other bills including The Foreign Contribution (Regulation)Amendment Bill, 2020, The Representation of People (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2020, The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Jammu and Kashmir Official Language, Bill, 2020.

The ministry said that there are few bills for withdrawal during the session namely The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018, The Mines (Amendment) Bill, 2011, The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2011, The Building and Other Construction Workers Related Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2013, and The Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Amendment Bill, 2013. All safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued for Covid-19.

There will be a four-hour session for each House each day (9 am to 1 pm for Rajya Sabha and 3 pm to 7 pm for Lok Sabha. The session will see other measures like seating MPs in a staggered way in chambers of both Houses, as well as galleries to maintain physical distancing norms, the introduction of a mobile app for registering of MPs' attendance, and seats separated with poly-carbon sheets in the House.

The Zero Hour will be there and the un-starred questions will be laid on the table. (ANI)