2 held in Gr Noida, six stolen bikes recovered

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-09-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 18:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and half a dozen stolen two wheelers, including those lifted from Haryana, were recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday. The accused were held on Saturday evening from Eta 1 roundabout by officials from the Surajpur police station, they said.

Those held have been identified as Shyamveer, a local, and Jatveer, who hails from adjoining Bulandshahr district, a police spokesperson said. "Six stolen motorcycles have been recovered from their possession. Three of these vehicles are registered in Bulandshahr, two in Haryana's Gurgaon and one in Gautam Buddh Nagar," the spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged against them and the accused have been remanded in jail by a local court, he added..

