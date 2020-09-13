UK Brexit negotiator sees no guarantee EU will okay UK's food imports

UK Brexit negotiator sees no guarantee EU will okay UK's food importsReuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 18:49 IST
The European Union has made it clear there is no guarantee it will add Britain to its list of approved third countries for food imports, London's top Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Sunday.
Earlier, Frost's EU counterpart Michel Barnier said the bloc had not refused to add the UK to its list. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said any refusal would amount to a "blockade" of food trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.
"(It) has been made clear to us in the current talks that there is no guarantee of listing us," Frost said on Twitter.
