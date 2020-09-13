Maha: Anganwadi supervisor booked for bid to sell ration

Maha: Anganwadi supervisor booked for bid to sell rationPTI | Thane | Updated: 13-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 18:53 IST
An anganwadi supervisor from Thane district in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly misappropriating nutritious food meant for beneficiaries, the Zilla Parishad said in a release on Sunday. The accused Sushma Gughe, working in the integrated development project in Kalyan, was caught while transporting stock of dry food in a mini truck on Saturday night.
Through anganwadis, the government provides supplementary nutrition to children below age of six years, lactating mothers, and pregnant women. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
