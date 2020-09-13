New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . DEL48 JK-DGP-PAK TUNNELS Pak using underground tunnels to push terrorists, drones to drop arms: J&K DGP Jammu: Pakistan is using cross-border underground tunnels to push terrorists into India and drones to drop weapons for them, the chief of Jammu and Kashmir police said Sunday. .

DEL42 JK-SHELLING Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch Jammu: Pakistan on Sunday shelled mortars on forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said. . DEL32 JK-PDP-ILTIJA Kashmiri's under detention since Aug 5 last year in jails outside J-K must be released: Iltija Mufti Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Sunday sought the release of all those who were detained and kept in jails outside Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the abrogation of its special status in August last year. .

DEL20 JK-MILITANCY-CONTACT TRACING 'Contact tracing' helping Army wean youths away from terrorism: Lt Gen Raju Srinagar: "Contact tracing" is the new strategy being adopted by the Army in militancy-hit Kashmir Valley and under it, friends and relatives of local terrorist recruits or those killed in encounters are located and counselled not to take up the gun in a rush of blood, a top Army official said here. . DEL23 JK-APNI PARTY-MAJID Political parties should woo voters in J-K only with truth: JK Apni Party leader Usman Majid Bandipore (Kashmir): In his first political rally in militancy-hit Bandipore district, former MLA and founding member of the JK Apni Party Usman Majid urged all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to woo voters only with the truth in the wake of the changed scenario after the abrogation of special status last year. .

DEL24 UP-NAWAZUDDIN-WIFE-STATEMENT Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife records her statement on her complaint against hubby, his kin Muzaffarnagar: The estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aliya, has recorded her statement in Budhana police station here on her complaint against her husband and his four family members, police said on Sunday. . DES14 UP-LD AKHILESH Madurai girl's suicide before NEET murder of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan: Akhilesh Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the BJP, saying the suicide by a Tamil Nadu girl student on the eve of NEET was the murder of the "Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao" slogan. .

DES19 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES UP Corona meter: 80 dead, 6,239 test +ve Lucknow: A total of 80 more people died of COVID-19 while 6,239 tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh in last 24 hours, taking the fatality toll to 4,429 and infection tally to 3,12,036 on Sunday in the state, said officials. . DEL8 RJ-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 claims lives of seven more people in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded seven deaths and 731 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a health department bulletin. .

DES37 PB-SAINI Punjab Police questions security personnel attached with ex-DGP Saini Chandigarh: An SIT of the Punjab Police has questioned 26 security personnel attached with former state DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who is evading arrest in a 1991 disappearance case. DES38 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports 2,526 COVID-19 cases, 19 fatalities Chandigarh: Haryana on Sunday reported 2,526 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, officials said. . DES43 HR-FARMERS-LD BJP Oppn trying to create doubt about farm ordinances: BJP Chandigarh: The ruling BJP in Haryana on Sunday accused the opposition of the bid to create doubt among farmers about the Centre's agriculture-related ordinances for their political interests. .

DES41 HR-RAIL-ACCIDENT-AVERTED Train accident averted near Ambala Cantt railway station Ambala: A railway accident was averted near the Ambala Cantt railway station on Sunday as the loco pilot of a Amritsar–Guwahati parcel train applied emergency brakes on noticing repair works being undertaken on the tracks, officials said. DES40 UKD-VIRUS U'khand reports record 1,637 COVID-19 cases Dehradun: A record 1,637 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Sunday, taking the state's infection tally to 31,973, while 12 more patients died.. .