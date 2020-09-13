Left Menu
Sukhbir should make his stand clear on Agriculture ordinances: Punjab Minister Tript Bajwa

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has asked Shiromani Akali Dal President (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal to clear his stand on recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

The Punjab Higher Education Minister, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has asked Shiromani Akali Dal President (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal to clear his stand on recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. In a press statement, he also asked Sukhbir Badal to make it clear if his party would support or oppose these ordinances during the forthcoming Parliament session.

Bajwa alleged that Sukhbir Singh Badal "was still misleading the people of Punjab on these anti-farmer ordinances by issuing baseless statements." He said that Sukhbir Badal was very well aware that these ordinances would be brought in the Parliament during this session and in the same format.

"...instead of pretending an appeal to the Central Government to introduce these ordinances only after allaying the fears of the farmers, Sukhbir Badal should decide whether his party would propose any amendment or oppose these ordinances or will Akali Dal as per their earlier stand saying these ordinances pro farmers, will support these ordinances," an official release stated. The Panchayat Minister said that it was clear to Sukhbir Singh Badal from day one that these ordinances were not only "anti-farmers" but are also being introduced to "rob the rights of the states."

"But in order to save his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal's ministerial berth, he has been blatantly betraying the interests of the farmers and Punjab and has been propagating these ordinances as beneficial for the farmers," he further alleged. On June 5, President Ram Nath Kovind had promulgated three ordinances to usher in agricultural reforms for raising the income of the farmers and giving them more freedom to sell their produce.

The President promulgated Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance Act, 2020. (ANI)

