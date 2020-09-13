UP trader succumbs to bullet injuries at hospital

A trader, who was shot at under mysterious circumstances, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday, a family member said. Indrakant Tripathi, 44, had sustained a bullet injury on his neck during an attack on September 8.

His brother Ravikant said police have preserved the body for postmortem. "He was undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Kanpur. On Sunday, at around 7 pm, he succumbed to injuries," Ravikant told PTI.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against four people, including a suspended Superintendent of Police and an SHO, following a police complaint lodged by Ravikant, police had said on Saturday. "Stone trader Indrakant Tripathi was injured after he was allegedly shot at under mysterious circumstances," Circle Officer Rajkumar Pandey had said on Saturday.

"On the police complaint lodged by Ravikant, a case has been registered against former SP Mani Lal Patidar, former SHO of Kabrai Police Station Devendra Shukla, Suresh Soni and Brahmadutt under various sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder (307) and Prevention of Corruption Act," he had said. The FIR was registered on Friday and a probe into the matter was underway, Pandey said, refusing to elaborate further.

According to Ravikant, his brother was found injured in his car on the Banda-Kabrai road at around 2.30 pm on Tuesday. He alleged that the suspended SP had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from his brother and threatened to kill him or send him to jail in case of non-payment. "My brother uploaded a video on social media on September 7 and 8... after a few hours on Tuesday (September 8), he was found with a bullet injury," he said.

Ravikant Tripathi also claimed that his family is living in constant fear and not venturing out of their house. On September 9, Patidar, the then Mahoba SP, was suspended with immediate effect by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges.

The chief minister had also ordered a vigilance probe into the properties of Patidar. Ballast transporters had accused the SP of demanding money from them for allowing the transportation of material.

"SP Mani Lal Patidar had been illegally demanding money for the running of vehicles engaged in ballast transportation. When his demand was not met, vehicle owners were harassed through the police," UP Additional Home Secretary Awanish Awasthi had said in an official statement. "Patidar is a member of the All India Service and member of a disciplined force. His work did not only tarnish the image of police administration, but the credibility of the government too was put at stake," the statement added.

In the video, Indrakant Tripathi had said that if he was attacked or killed, Patidar and Suresh Soni should be held responsible. Patidar has been attached to the office of the UP's director general of police for the period of his suspension.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun Kumar Srivastava from Lucknow Police commissionerate has been posted as the new Mahoba SP.