Punjab CM accuses Sukhbir Badal of 'cheap gimmick' to fool farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday accused Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal of 'cheap gimmick to hoodwink the farming community' and challenged him to quit the BJP-led NDA government to prove his party's sincerity in the matter.

Updated: 13-09-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 23:33 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday accused Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal of 'cheap gimmick to hoodwink the farming community' and challenged him to quit the BJP-led NDA government to prove his party's sincerity in the matter. Observing that as the member of the ruling NDA alliance at the centre it was part of the ordinance, the CM asked whether the SAD leader was ready to vote against the Ordinances in Parliament when it is tabled for voting, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release.

He also termed SAD's appeal to the Centre not to present the three central agricultural ordinances for clearance in Parliament until all concerns expressed by farmers were addressed as 'total hogwash' The CM further recalled that during an all-party convened by him on the issue last month, Badal claimed that the Centre assured his party of no tinkering in MSP.

"What were they doing when the Ordinances were being brought in? Why did they not object? After all, they are part of the central government responsible for these Ordinances?" he asked as per the CMO release. Singh alleged that the SAD's sudden decision to urge the Centre 'not to rush through the Ordinances' showed their desperation to get back into the good books of the farmers' organisations with an eye on the Punjab Assembly elections, which were nearly 8 months away, his office added. (ANI)

