LG Manoj Sinha discusses developmental issues with J-K politicians
Updated: 14-09-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 09:38 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held discussions with several political leaders from the Union Territory (UT) over developmental issues, among others, in the region. The Lt Governor met the Chairman, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee and provincial president Apni Party, Jagmohan Singh Raina, former MLA from Ganderbal, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, and former PDP Youth leader cum political activist, Er. Nazir Ahmad Yatoo on Sunday.
With Raina, Sinha discussed the extension of the National Commission for Minorities Act to Jammu and Kashmir and other developmental issues. He also assured the Apni Party leader that all "genuine issues would be looked into meticulously and taken up for redressal." "The UT administration is dedicated towards equitable development and welfare of all sections of the society without discrimination," Sinha said, through a tweet.
Talking to the ex-MLA from Ganderbal, Jabbar, and the former PDP Youth Leader Yatoo the LG discussed their various concerns over development and assured them of full cooperation from the administration. (ANI)
