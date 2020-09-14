L&T bags multiple orders across business segments in domestic market

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has received multiple orders across business segments in the domestic market. The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the 'significant' category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses," L&T said in a regulatory filing. L&T said its buildings and factories business has secured a design-and-build order from a client in India to construct office space in two locations in Bangalore, with a total built-up area of 2 million square feet.

Its water and effluent treatment business has received an order from Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Punjab, to provide surface-based bulk drinking water supply to Jalandhar town, Punjab, on a design, build, operate and transfer basis. The project is part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, the company said. L&T GeoStructure has been awarded projects in Katni district, Madhya Pradesh. The project duration is 36 months, the company added. Shares of L&T were trading 0.09 percent lower at Rs 916.85 apiece on BSE.