Turkey does not expect EU sanctions over east Med dispute

Turkey does not expect EU sanctions over east Med disputeReuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:02 IST
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Turkey does not expect the European Union to impose sanctions on it over a dispute with Greece over territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
The EU says it fully supports member states Greece and Cyprus in the dispute and has said it is drawing up potential sanctions if dialogue does not begin. Cavusoglu repeated in the interview on NTV Turkey was open to talks without pre-conditions.
