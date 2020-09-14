Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four Lebanese soldiers and militant killed in army raid, says military source

The source identified the militant as Khaled al-Talawi, describing him as a former member of the Islamic State group and leader of a cell behind the killing last month of three people in the north Lebanese village of Kaftoun. The military said in a statement that an army intelligence patrol had been attacked with gunfire and a hand grenade in the Minyeh Jabal al-Bedawi area, near the city of Tripoli.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:40 IST
Four Lebanese soldiers and militant killed in army raid, says military source

Four Lebanese soldiers were killed overnight when they raided a house in north Lebanon in pursuit of a militant wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month, a military source said on Monday.

The militant was killed in the hours after the raid as he tried to flee, the source said. The source identified the militant as Khaled al-Talawi, describing him as a former member of the Islamic State group and leader of a cell behind the killing last month of three people in the north Lebanese village of Kaftoun.

The military said in a statement that an army intelligence patrol had been attacked with gunfire and a hand grenade in the Minyeh Jabal al-Bedawi area, near the city of Tripoli. The statement said three soldiers had been killed and one wounded. The source said the fourth soldier later died of his wounds. (Writing by Tom Perry and Edmund Blair; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Peter Graff)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi PM appoints Mustafa Ghaleb as c.bank governor - INA

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi appointed Mustafa Ghaleb as central bank governor, state news agency INA said on Monday.INA did not provide further details. Iraqs economy and oil sector were battered by years of wars, sanctions and ...

EU, China sign food protection deal ahead of challenging summit

The European Union and China signed a deal on Monday to protect each others exported food and drinks items from feta cheese to Pixian bean paste ahead of challenging discussions on trade, climate change and human rights at an online summit....

Drugs case: Alleged peddler Anuj Keshwani sent to judicial custody till September 23

Anuj Keshwani, an alleged drug peddler who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was sent to judicial custody till September 23 by a Mumbai court on M...

COVID-19 has affected shopping habits on safety concerns: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has largely affected shopping habits with safety now taking over as a new criterion over price range, variety and convenience, forcing retailers to adapt to the new reality, according to a report. The report by KPMG...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020