Entire country stands by Indian Army irrespective of ruling party at Centre: Sanjay Raut

The entire country has stood by the Indian Army irrespective of the ruling party at the Centre and would always do so, said Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut here on Monday. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Raut said, "The entire country has stood by the Army irrespective of whose government is at the Centre and will always do the same."

This comes after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement today ahead of the commencement of monsoon session of Parliament. "This Parliament, and especially this session have another responsibility. Today, when our soldiers are holding fort on borders, on hilly and difficult terrain, and snowfall is likely after some time, I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers," the Prime Minister had said.

Raut further said: "The message of 'Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi' by the Prime Minister is right. Earlier, the same message was given by Maharashtra Chief Minister." "The fight against COVID-19 is not easy as seven months has passed since the first case was detected," Raut added.

"Government should suo motto bring all the issues in the house for discussion instead of opposition raising it. The opposition will raise the issues in the interest of the people," he said. According to the Shiv Sena chief spokesperson, every other country is keeping an eye on India with the ongoing issues.

"We have to wait for the Prime Minister and Defence Minister's statement over it in the Parliament session," he said. Meanwhile, Raut said, "Our party is no more part of NDA but officially we are also not part of UPA as well."

But the party is thinking to support the UPA's candidate for deputy chairman post in Rajya Sabha, he added.