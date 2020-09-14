Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

The Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had expunged the remarks made by Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had demanded an unconditional apology from the TMC MP for his remark. "Commenting on personal attire...Being a senior member, what is he talking? He should apologise unconditionally. It is an insult to womenfolk," Joshi had said.

Also for the first time, some members of the Lower House attended the proceedings while being seated in the Rajya Sabha chamber as Parliament met for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic phase. The monsoon session 2020 of Parliament commenced today.

This is the first Parliament session is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been initiated to conduct the session as per health guidelines amid COVID-19. The Rajya Sabha proceedings are slated to begin at 3 pm. Elections to the post of Deputy Chairman in the Upper House are scheduled to be held today. (ANI)