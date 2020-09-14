7-kg heroin seized in J&K's Rajouri, 1 held
The recovered heroin is valued at Rs 35 crore in the international market. A person has been arrested and further details are awaited, the officer said. PTI TAS ABHMBPTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:56 IST
A man has been arrested after 7 kg of heroin worth Rs 35 crore was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Monday
The recovery came after specific information that high-grade narcotic substance was being smuggled along the Jammu-Poonch national highway, a police official said.
The recovered heroin is valued at Rs 35 crore in the international market. A person has been arrested and further details are awaited, the officer said.