7-kg heroin seized in J&K's Rajouri, 1 held

A man has been arrested after 7 kg of heroin worth Rs 35 crore was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Monday

The recovery came after specific information that high-grade narcotic substance was being smuggled along the Jammu-Poonch national highway, a police official said.

The recovered heroin is valued at Rs 35 crore in the international market. A person has been arrested and further details are awaited, the officer said.