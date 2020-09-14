Left Menu
No slums will be demolished without discussing with Urban Development Ministry, Delhi govt: Indian Railways

Indian Railways on Monday said it will not remove any slums near railway tracks in the national capital without discussiNG with the Ministry of Urban Development and the Delhi Government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:02 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways on Monday said it will not remove any slums near railway tracks in the national capital without discussing with the Ministry of Urban Development and the Delhi Government. In an official statement, the Indian Railways said that it is taking all measures to follow the order of the Supreme Court dated August 31,202 in MC Mehta vs Government of India, in which the apex court had directed the Indian Railways to remove the 48,000 slums situated in the railway's safety zone within three months.

"The Railway Authorities are convening regular meetings with all the partners i, e, Government of Delhi (with Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board on September 5) and Union Ministry of Urban Development (On September 10) to find ways to follow the order of Supreme Court. Railways will not remove any encroachment without taking appropriate decision after holding talks with the Ministry of Urban Development and the Delhi Government," it said. "Railways have undertaken a massive campaign to remove garbage lying on the edges of the rail tracks and till date have removed 5 to 6 per cent of the garbage near the rail lines. The work of cleaning the garbage will be completed in 3 months as ordered by the Supreme Court," it added.

The Central government on Monday submitted before the Supreme Court that no jhuggi (slum) will be demolished right now as the Railways is discussing this issue with the Delhi government and the Ministry of Urban Development to find a solution. A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, was hearing the submissions on senior Congress leader Ajay Maken's plea challenging the Supreme Court order for the demolition of about 48,000 jhuggis alongside the railway tracks in Delhi.

The bench, after hearing the submissions, adjourned the hearing on the matter for four weeks. Maken had moved the top court against a direction passed by a bench headed by (retired) Justice Arun Mishra for the demolition of about 48,000 jhuggis alongside the railway tracks in Delhi. (ANI)

