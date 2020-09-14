Only 45 Lok Sabha MPs used app to mark attendance on first day of Parliament's Monsoon session
Forty-five Lok Sabha MPs marked their attendance through an app while others used the traditional method of signing on the register as the Monsoon session of Parliament kicked off on Monday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:36 IST
Forty-five Lok Sabha MPs marked their attendance through an app while others used the traditional method of signing on the register as the Monsoon session of Parliament kicked off on Monday. The MPs used the 'Attendance Register' App, which is designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to curtail the risk of COVID-19 spread as MPs will not have to use or touch the attendance register.
They have to be present inside the Parliament to register themselves using the coordinates provided by the app. 359 members attended the proceedings of the Lok Sabha today.
The monsoon session of Parliament is slated to conclude on October 1, without any day off.Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures. (ANI)
