Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar casualties may amount to further war crimes, U.N. rights chief says

"In some cases, they appear to have been targeted or attacked indiscriminately, which may constitute further war crimes or even crimes against humanity," Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva. She said satellite images and eyewitness accounts indicated that areas of northern Rakhine had been burnt in recent months and called for an independent investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:37 IST
Myanmar casualties may amount to further war crimes, U.N. rights chief says

The U.N. human rights chief said on Monday that recent civilian casualties in Myanmar may amount to "further war crimes" and that three years after an exodus of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar "no concrete measures" on accountability had been taken.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that civilian casualties from fighting in Rakhine and neighbouring Chin states had been increasing, including through disappearances and extra-judicial killings. "In some cases, they appear to have been targeted or attacked indiscriminately, which may constitute further war crimes or even crimes against humanity," Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She said satellite images and eyewitness accounts indicated that areas of northern Rakhine had been burnt in recent months and called for an independent investigation. Myanmar's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Kyaw Moe Tun, said allegations of abuses were inaccurate and that Myanmar needed "time and space" to carry out democratic reforms.

"It is not acceptable that unsubstantiated and unverified allegations found their way to the report of the U.N.," he told the council, adding that the situation in Rakhine is "complex, with deep historical roots and not easy to fathom". A spokesman for the Myanmar military did not answer phone calls from Reuters seeking comment.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled the western Rakhine state in 2017 following a military crackdown which the U.N. has said was executed with genocidal intent. Myanmar's army and government have consistently rejected the accusations and said the military was responding to attacks by Rohingya insurgents. More recently, government troops have been battling Arakan Army insurgents, a group that recruits from the mostly Buddhist majority and is battling for greater autonomy for the region. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced and dozens killed, according to the United Nations.

The army has denied targeting civilians and has declared the Arakan Army a terrorist organisation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SFI members hold protest against NEP 2020 outside Himachal Assembly

Members of Students Federation of India SFI held a protest on Monday in Shimla against both Central and state government accusing them of forcing the National Education Policy NEP on the institutions and students amid Covid-19 pandemic. The...

Govt introduces three farm sector bills, says MSP will stay; Oppn accuses it of attacking federal structure

The Centre on Monday introduced three bills in Lok Sabha on the farm sector, asserting that they will help farmers get a remunerative price for their produce as well as private investments and technology. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh...

Plea in HC for gratuity to disabled SSC officers who retired before 1993

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking payment of death-cum-retirement gratuity to the disabled short service commission SSC officers who retired prior to June 1993. A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon said ...

Ex-UK attorney general condemns bid to rewrite Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was trying to dampen down growing opposition on Monday to his plan to unilaterally rewrite Britains divorce deal with the European Union, after his former attorney general said doing so would permanently damage ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020