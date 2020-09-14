Left Menu
Bill providing protection to healthcare workers introduced in RS

A bill that provides protection to healthcare personnel combating epidemic diseases was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Visual from Rajya Sabha.. Image Credit: ANI

A bill that provides protection to healthcare personnel combating epidemic diseases was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2020, which seeks to replace an ordinance brought earlier by the government as part of its efforts to strengthen the fight against COVID-19, was introduced by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The bill defines healthcare service personnel brought in its ambit. The minister also introduced the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill 2020 and Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri moved the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration of the House. The House was adjourned till 9 am on Tuesday after conducting legislative business.

Earlier, when the House met for the day at 3 pm, some new members of the House took oath. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu then read obituary references and paid glowing tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had been a Leader of the House and its member five times. The House also recalled contributions of other sitting and former members who had passed away since the last sitting of the House in March this year. They included Beni Prasad Verma, MP Veerendra Kumar and Amar Singh. The House also paid tributes to Pandit Jasraj. Members observed silence as a mark of respect to the departed leaders and was adjourned for an hour. When the House reassembled at 4.40 pm, Janta Dal-United leader and NDA candidate Harivansh was re-elected as Deputy Chairman by voice vote. The opposition parties had fielded RJD leader Manoj Jha.

It was the first sitting of the House in the monsoon session of parliament. Members were wearing masks and the seats had been allocated keeping in view social distancing norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)

