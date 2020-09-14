Left Menu
A Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) vigilance team was allegedly attacked on Monday by a family, including women members, during a power theft inspection at a village in Bundi, leaving two guards injured, officials said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:40 IST
Power discom vigilance team attacked during inspection in Bundi, 2 guards injured

A Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) vigilance team was allegedly attacked on Monday by a family, including women members, during a power theft inspection at a village in Bundi, leaving two guards injured, officials said. A police vehicle was also damaged when around 5-6 members of the family pelted it with stones at Dhakani village under Hindoli police station, where the team had gone to check instances of power theft, they said. The police has lodged a complaint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attacking government personnel, damaging government vehicle and other offences. Hindoli police station SHO Mukesh Meena said the team had gone to the house of a person named Babulal Meena for checking alleged power theft. Two injured guards are Laxman and Mahaveer, he said. Vigilance squad assistant engineer Kamlesh Meena said the team had levied fine for electricity theft at three places in the village. None of the accused has been arrested so far, SHO Mukesh Meena said.

The two injured guards have been rushed to Bundi district hospital, he further said. A similar attack had taken place in Ladpura village under Keshoraipatan police station of Bundi district on Tuesday last week. Police Monday said they arrested three of the five accused in this case.

The three have been identified as Chothmal Meena, his wife Santosh and son Hemendra Meena, Keshoraipatan police station sub-inspector Yudveer Singh said. They would be produced before a court on Tuesday..

