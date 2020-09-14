Left Menu
Either Centre or Delhi government will provide pucca houses to all jhuggi residents: CM Kejriwal

While extending his satisfaction over the central government's submission before the Supreme Court that no jhuggi will be demolished in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that either centre or Delhi government will provide pucca houses to all the jhuggi residents.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:09 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking in Delhi Assembly on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

While extending his satisfaction over the central government's submission before the Supreme Court that no jhuggi will be demolished in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that either centre or Delhi government will provide pucca houses to all the jhuggi residents. "I am happy by the fact that the centre has submitted the affidavit in the Supreme Court and said that no jhuggi will be demolished right now as Delhi government, Indian Railways, Union Urban Development Ministry will discuss and find a solution within 4 weeks. People living in Jhuggis are important for Delhi," Kejriwal said in his address during one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly.

"It is the failure of various policies of the past governments and agencies which had not done good planning. It is the result of poor governance that Jhuggis increased over time in Delhi. I want to promise them that nobody will demolish your Jhuggis before giving you new homes. I want to say to all Jhuggi residents that I will do everything I will be able to do for your rights. Either the central government will give you Pucca houses or the Delhi government will provide you the same," he added. Kejriwal said that he personally believe that it is unwise to demolish jhuggis amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"Untill we become corona free, this should not be done otherwise these areas may become corona hotspot," he said. Kejriwal said as per the government policies whenever government authorities remove jhuggis, "residents should be provided with Pakka houses under different policies of the government."

"They should be given in-situ rehabilitation. We have given the right of in-situ rehabilitation which means they will be given homes under 5 km limit of their Jhuggis. It is a big problem and we have to work together to help them," he said. The Central government on Monday submitted before the Supreme Court that no jhuggi will be demolished right now as the Railways is discussing this issue with the Delhi government and the Ministry of Urban Development to find a solution.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, was hearing the submissions on senior Congress leader Ajay Maken's plea challenging the Supreme Court order for the demolition of about 48,000 jhuggis alongside the railway tracks in Delhi. The bench, after hearing the submissions, adjourned the hearing on the matter for four weeks.

Maken had moved the top court against a direction passed by a bench headed by (retired) Justice Arun Mishra for the demolition of about 48,000 jhuggis alongside the railway tracks in Delhi. (ANI)

