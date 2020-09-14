Local BJP leader, two others killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Three people, including a local BJP leader, were killed in an accident in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday, police said. The deceased were travelling in a car that was hit by a truck on the Bikaner-Sriganganagar national highway near Jagdewala, they said. They have been identified as Sahiram Dusad (54), a former district unit president of the BJP, his mother Chimna Devi (78) and aunt Kamla Devi Jat (65), the police said.

The car was headed for Lunkaransar from Bikaner, they added. The bodies were handed to the family members after autopsy and a case has been registered against the truck driver, the police said.