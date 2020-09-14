Left Menu
COVID-19: CJI SA Bobde to hold workshop on stress management for SC officials, advocates

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has decided to hold 'Mind Matters' workshop in collaboration with the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences for Supreme Court officials, advocates, and litigants to enable them to cope with stress, anxieties during the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:20 IST
Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The CJI has desired for an initiative to ensure overall wellness and to create awareness amongst the stakeholders that is officers and officials of the Registry, advocates as well as litigants to enable them to deal with the strain, fear, and anxieties induced by the pandemic, a press release said.

With a spike of 92,071 new cases in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count breached the 48-lakh mark on Monday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.With this latest spike, the coronavirus cases across the country stand at 48,46,428. As per the Health Ministry, there are 9,86,598 active cases while 37,80,108 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.The country in the last 24 hours reported 1,136 deaths due to the virus taking the overall toll to 79,722. (ANI)

