Pakistan on Monday summoned the India's Charge d'affaires here to convey its concern over the death of 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district last month.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:50 IST
Pak summons Indian diplomat over death of Pakistani Hindu migrants in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan on Monday summoned the India's Charge d'affaires here to convey its concern over the death of 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district last month. Eleven members of a family of Pakistani Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Jodhpur district on August 9. A member of the family, who was found alive outside the hut they lived at Lodta village of the Dechu area, claimed to have no idea about the incident, according to local police.

The family belonging to the Bhil community had come to India from Pakistan's Sindh province in 2015 on a long-term visa. They had been living at the Lodta village farm, which they had hired for farming, for the past six months. The Foreign Office said it summoned India's Charge d'affaires at the High Commission Gaurav Ahluwalia and urged New Delhi to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the matter and provide access to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to the surviving members of the bereaved family.

