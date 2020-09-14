Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 killed following scuffle in Delhi's Khyala area

The deceased were identified as Rohit and Ashish, both residents of Raghubir Nagar, they said. A scuffle broke out between Rohit and Ashish near Raghubir Nagar JJ colony on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Ashish was also accompanied by his two friends Abhinav and Sahil. According to police, Rohit stabbed Ashish and when Sahil tried to intervene, he also attacked him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 23:28 IST
2 killed following scuffle in Delhi's Khyala area

Two men were killed after a scuffle broke out between them in west Delhi's Khyala area, police said on Monday. The deceased were identified as Rohit and Ashish, both residents of Raghubir Nagar, they said.

A scuffle broke out between Rohit and Ashish near Raghubir Nagar JJ colony on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Ashish was also accompanied by his two friends Abhinav and Sahil.

According to police, Rohit stabbed Ashish and when Sahil tried to intervene, he also attacked him. Later, Sahil stabbed Rohit in retaliation and fled from the spot. In the meantime, Rohit's mother Meena reached the spot and informed police about the incident.

Rohit and Ashish, both having criminal records, succumbed to the injuries at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, police said. The crime and forensic teams visited the spot and a murder case was registered, they added.

TRENDING

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Volkswagen completes monitoring in 2015 emissions scandal

Volkswagen said Monday that it has completed supervision by an independent monitor imposed as part of the companys plea agreement with the US Justice Department in its diesel emissions scandal. The company said it worked with monitor Larry ...

Tennis-Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities

Circumstances at this years U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies.Debate raged for months after t...

Tear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi

European Union leaders told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to open up markets, respect minorities and step back from a crackdown in Hong Kong, also asserting that Europe would no longer be taken advantage of in trade. Anxious to sho...

COVID SCIENCE-Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19; arthritis drug benefit seen

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Flu may be linked with coronavirus spread Influenza outbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020