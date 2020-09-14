2 killed following scuffle in Delhi's Khyala area

Two men were killed after a scuffle broke out between them in west Delhi's Khyala area, police said on Monday. The deceased were identified as Rohit and Ashish, both residents of Raghubir Nagar, they said.

A scuffle broke out between Rohit and Ashish near Raghubir Nagar JJ colony on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Ashish was also accompanied by his two friends Abhinav and Sahil.

According to police, Rohit stabbed Ashish and when Sahil tried to intervene, he also attacked him. Later, Sahil stabbed Rohit in retaliation and fled from the spot. In the meantime, Rohit's mother Meena reached the spot and informed police about the incident.

Rohit and Ashish, both having criminal records, succumbed to the injuries at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, police said. The crime and forensic teams visited the spot and a murder case was registered, they added.