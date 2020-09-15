Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela says captured US spy sought to sabotage power grid

The man, alleged to have CIA ties, had help from three Venezuelan conspirators, who were arrested last week near a pair of oil refineries on the north Caribbean coast, Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Tarek William Saab said on state television. The office gave the US suspect's name as Matthew John Heath.

PTI | Caracas | Updated: 15-09-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 00:20 IST
Venezuela says captured US spy sought to sabotage power grid
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Venezuela's chief prosecutor on Monday accused a U.S. citizen recently arrested in the Caribbean nation of spying and planning to sabotage oil refineries and electrical service in order to stir unrest and kill innocent people. The man, alleged to have CIA ties, had help from three Venezuelan conspirators, who were arrested last week near a pair of oil refineries on the north Caribbean coast, Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Tarek William Saab said on state television.

The office gave the US suspect's name as Matthew John Heath. The prosecutor showed pictures of equipment allegedly seized with the group, including a grenade launcher, plastic explosives, a satellite phone and a bag of US dollars. Authorities said cellphones taken from the men when they were arrested last week include images of a large bridge in Zulia state and oil refineries.

"Everything here could qualifies as a lethal weapon designed to cause harm and to promote assassinations, crimes against the people of Venezuela," said Saab, who also accused the man of planning to open a drug trafficking route through Venezuela. President Nicolas Maduro announced on Friday that an unnamed suspected U.S. spy had been captured, saying he was a Marine and former CIA operative in Iraq.

US authorities have not commented on the case. The Associated Press was unable to make immediate contact with Heath, an attorney or a relative representing him for comment on the accusations. The arrest surfaced as this nation, once wealthy from oil, has been gripped by a deep gasoline shortage that has sparked mile-long lines to fuel up, even in the capital of Caracas. Venezuela also struggles to provide electricity to residents, especially in Zulia state, once a major hub of the nation's vast oil production.

Heath is accused of entering Venezuela illegally, the prosecutor said, adding that he didn't have a passport but rather had a copy of it hidden in one of his shoes. The three Venezuelans accused of conspiring with Heath include a military officer, Saab said, adding that they helped him enter from Colombia. Saab said Heath had worked as a mercenary in Iraq for a private security contracting company.

The arrest follows a failed beach incursion in early May that landed two ex-Green Beret soldiers in a Venezuelan jail for allegedly participating in a failed attempt to overthrow the socialist government.

TRENDING

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

280 kg ganja seized from truck in West Bengal, 1 held

Police seized a total of 280 kg ganja from a truck and arrested its driver in Nagrakata in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, an official said on Monday. The ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 33 lakh, was concealed in 14 packets, the Block Dev...

1,000 firefighters, 15 aircraft battle wildfire in Portugal

Almost 1,000 firefighters and 15 water-dropping aircraft battled a major wildfire in central Portugal on Monday, as strong winds pushed the flames through dense and hilly woodlands. The blaze was in central Portugal around Proena-a-Nova, 20...

Volkswagen completes monitoring in 2015 emissions scandal

Volkswagen said Monday that it has completed supervision by an independent monitor imposed as part of the companys plea agreement with the US Justice Department in its diesel emissions scandal. The company said it worked with monitor Larry ...

Tennis-Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities

Circumstances at this years U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies.Debate raged for months after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020