Daimler AG to pay USD 1.5B to settle emissions cheating probes

Automaker Daimler AG and subsidiary Mercedes-Benz USA have agreed to pay USD 1.5 billion to the US government and California state regulators to resolve emissions cheating allegations, officials said Monday. The US Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and the California attorney general's office say Daimler violated environmental laws by using so-called "defeat device software" to circumvent emissions testing and sold about 250,000 cars and vans in the U.S. with diesel engines that didn't comply with state and federal laws.

The settlement, which includes civil penalties, will also require Daimler to fix the vehicles, officials said. The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said on Aug. 13 that it had agreements with the Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency, Customs and Border Protection, the California Air Resources Board and others over civil and environmental claims involving about 250,000 diesel cars and vans.

Daimler AG said the settlement would bring costs of about USD 1.5 billion, while the civil settlement will bring a one-off charge of about USD 700 million. It estimated that "further expenses of a mid three-digit-million" euros would be required to fulfill conditions of the settlements. But the company didn't make it clear just how the vehicles would be cleaned up or whether it was accused of any wrongdoing in the U.S. like Volkswagen, which paid USD 2.8 billion to settle a criminal case due to cheating. Fiat Chrysler also is being investigated for allegedly cheating on emissions.

VW admitted that it turned on pollution controls when vehicles were being tested in EPA labs, and turning them off when the diesel vehicles were on real roads. The company duped the EPA for years before being discovered by a nonprofit climate group and researchers at West Virginia University.