Afghanistan's official delegation and Taliban to hold first direct session on Tuesday - Al Jazeera TV

Afghanistan's official delegation and Taliban to hold first direct session on Tuesday - Al Jazeera TVReuters | Kabul | Updated: 15-09-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 01:38 IST
Afghanistan's official delegation and the Taliban movement will hold their first direct session on Tuesday in Doha, Qatari-owned Al-Jazeera TV said on Monday, citing its reporter.
Talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital Doha on Saturday. The talks are aimed at ending 19 years of war in Afghanistan.
