Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh to address parliament on developments on our borders today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on "Developments on our borders in Ladakh" in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 01:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 01:57 IST
Rajnath Singh to address parliament on developments on our borders today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on "Developments on our borders in Ladakh" in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. According to the list of business of Lok Sabha, the Defence Minister will deliver the statement on Tuesday.

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament began on Monday. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha began on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 1. India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic heights near Pangong Lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese soldiers to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US halts imports from China's Uighur region for forced labour

Four companies and a manufacturing facility in northwestern China were blocked from shipping their products to the US because of their suspected reliance on forced labour from people detained as part of a massive campaign against ethnic min...

New Zealand to require financial firms report climate change risks

New Zealand will be the first country in the world to require the financial sector to report on climate risks, its minister for climate change James Shaw said on Tuesday.Businesses covered by the requirements will have to make annual disclo...

Nuggets look to spoil Clippers' season

The weight of a Game 7 contest will weigh more heavily on the Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets believe. To us, Game 7 is just another game, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said.Jokic had 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as the N...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Scientists create gene-edited animals as surrogate sires to boost food productionScientists have created gene-edited pigs, goats and cattle to produce sperm with traits such as disease ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020