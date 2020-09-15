With 414 new COVID-19 patients, Puducherry reports total 20,226 cases
The Union Territory also reported 447 discharges and nine deaths yesterday.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 count has reached 48,46,428, including 9,86,598 active cases, 37,80,108 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 79,722 deaths as of September 14. (ANI)
