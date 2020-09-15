Nagaland CM meets Rajnath Singh, seeks support for Ceithu Airport at Kohima

Left Menu
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought his support for Ceithu Airport at Kohima in view of its strategic importance.

Updated: 15-09-2020 08:51 IST
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. (Photo credits: Neiphiu Rio Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought his support for Ceithu Airport at Kohima in view of its strategic importance. "I sought his support for Ceithu Airport Kohima in view of its strategic importance. Also, discussed early completion of Bokajan-Botsa Road under Border Roads Organisation," the Nagaland Chief Minister tweeted.

On Monday, Rajnath also met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other state officials and held a detailed discussion on various important matters relating to the state. These meetings came ahead of the Defence Minister statement's on the 'Developments on our borders in Ladakh' at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI)

