Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Daimler to pay $2.2 billion in diesel emissions cheating settlements

The German automaker and its Mercedes-Benz USA LLC unit disclosed on Aug. 13 it had reached a settlement in principle resolving civil and environmental claims tied to 250,000 U.S. diesel cars and vans after the automaker used software to evade emissions rules. Daimler said in August expected costs of settlements with U.S. authorities would total $1.5 billion, settling with owners will cost another $700 million and also disclosed "further expenses of a mid three-digit-million EUR (euro) amount to fulfill requirements of the settlements.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 10:24 IST
UPDATE 5-Daimler to pay $2.2 billion in diesel emissions cheating settlements
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Daimler AG will pay $2.2 billion to resolve a U.S. government diesel emissions cheating investigation and claims from 250,000 U.S. vehicle owners, court documents show. The German automaker and its Mercedes-Benz USA LLC unit disclosed on Aug. 13 it had reached a settlement in principle resolving civil and environmental claims tied to 250,000 U.S. diesel cars and vans after the automaker used software to evade emissions rules.

Daimler said in August expected costs of settlements with U.S. authorities would total $1.5 billion, settling with owners will cost another $700 million and also disclosed "further expenses of a mid three-digit-million EUR (euro) amount to fulfill requirements of the settlements. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen said the settlements, which follow a nearly five-year investigation, will "serve to deter any others who may be tempted to violate our nation's pollution laws in the future."

In court documents, Daimler agreed to pay 250,000 owners up to $3,290 each to get polluting vehicles repaired and agreed not to oppose paying $83.4 million in attorneys fees and expenses for the owners' lawyers. Owners will get $800 less if a prior owner files a valid claim. Daimler noted in court papers it denies the allegations "and does not admit any liability. The settlement does not include an external compliance monitor, it added. The German automaker still faces an ongoing criminal back investigation and could face additional U.S. financial penalties.

The settlements require Daimler to address the vehicles' excess emissions as part of binding consent decrees. Daimler will issue recalls and extended warranties but is not required to buy back vehicles unless it is unable to offer an emissions fix within a required timetable. The Justice Department said Daimler failed to disclose at least 16 auxiliary emissions control devices, the government alleged, allowing "vehicles to perform in a variety of consumer-desirable ways, including allowing for fewer (diesel exhaust fluid) tank refills (and) better fuel mileage."

The settlement includes an $875 million civil penalty levied under the Clean Air Act and $546 million to fix the polluting vehicles and offset excess emissions, court papers show. Daimler will pay California $285.6 million in total. Diesel vehicles have come under scrutiny in the United States since Volkswagen AG admitted in September 2015 to installing secret software on 580,000 U.S. vehicles that allowed them to emit up to 40 times legally allowable emissions.

In September 2019, Daimler in Germany agreed to pay a fine of 870 million euros ($1 billion) for breaking diesel emissions regulations. Both Volkswagen and Daimler have halted sales of U.S. passenger diesel vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in 2019 reached a settlement worth about $800 million to resolve claims by regulators and owners that it used illegal software that produced false results on diesel-emissions tests. Fiat Chrysler said in July it was in talks to resolve an ongoing Justice Department criminal probe.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now U.N. chief to push pandemic ceasefire at world summitU.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his annual address to world leaders next week to push for a global ceasefire u...

Late Jayalalitha's close aide, Sasikala, likely to be released from prison in January, 2021

VK Sasikala, a close associate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late Jayalalitha, is likely to be released from the Central Prison, Bengaluru on January 27, 2021 where she is serving a sentence in connection with a disproportionate asse...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks gain as upbeat China data lifts mood

Asian equities advanced on Tuesday and the dollar slipped, with investor sentiment supported by Chinese data and optimism about COVID-19 vaccines.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5, for a fourth straight day ...

Giants, Mariners renew acquaintances in 3-game series

To say the least, the pandemic-shortened baseball season has created its share of oddities. For example, San Francisco Giants left-hander Tyler Anderson recently faced Arizona in three consecutive starts. He was so happy to pitch against so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020