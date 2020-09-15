Belarus does not rule out 'forceful response' to military threats -TASS cites defmin

Belarus does not rule out 'forceful response' to military threats -TASS cites defminReuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:01 IST
The Belarusian defence ministry said on Tuesday it does not rule out a forceful response to what it perceives as military threats, the TASS news agency reported. The defence ministry said any threat would be met with a response within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a post-Soviet security bloc that includes Russia.
It said a number of neighbouring countries were trying to damage relations between Minsk and Moscow, the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to Sochi.
