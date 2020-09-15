Let Chennai airport be developed to international standards: DMK MP
DMK MP P Wilson on Tuesday urged the central government to develop the Chennai airport as per international standards.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:04 IST
DMK MP P Wilson on Tuesday urged the central government to develop the Chennai airport as per international standards. "Chennai is one of the major metropolitan cities but it does not have an international airport like that of Delhi or Hyderabad. I request the government that let the Chennai airport be developed to international standards," said Wilson during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha.
The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 9 am on Wednesday. (ANI)
