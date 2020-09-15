COVID-19 lockdown prevented around 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases, 37,000 to 78,000 deaths: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said countrywide COVID-19 lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths. Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, the health minister said, "Lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths. These four months were utilised to create additional health infrastructure, enhance human resources and produce within India critical elements such as Personal Protective Equipment kits, N95 masks and ventilators."

He also said India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million in the world. "COVID-19 fatality and recovery rates stand at 1.67 per cent and 77.65 per cent respectively. India has been able to limit its cases and death to 3,320 cases per million and 55 deaths per million, which is one of the lowest in the world," Harsh Vardhan said.

The Union minister's statement came at a time when India's COVID-19 case tally has crossed the 49-lakh mark on Tuesday. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)