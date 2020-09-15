Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown prevented around 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases, 37,000 to 78,000 deaths: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said countrywide COVID-19 lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:23 IST
COVID-19 lockdown prevented around 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases, 37,000 to 78,000 deaths: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan while speaking in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said countrywide COVID-19 lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths. Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, the health minister said, "Lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths. These four months were utilised to create additional health infrastructure, enhance human resources and produce within India critical elements such as Personal Protective Equipment kits, N95 masks and ventilators."

He also said India has one of the lowest cases and deaths per million in the world. "COVID-19 fatality and recovery rates stand at 1.67 per cent and 77.65 per cent respectively. India has been able to limit its cases and death to 3,320 cases per million and 55 deaths per million, which is one of the lowest in the world," Harsh Vardhan said.

The Union minister's statement came at a time when India's COVID-19 case tally has crossed the 49-lakh mark on Tuesday. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Al Sadd player positive for COVID-19 ahead of AFC Champions League clash

One player from Qatars Al Sadd has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their AFC Champions League match against Al Ain, the Asian Football Confederation AFC said on Tuesday. Al Sadd who are in Group D of Asias elite club competition are s...

Hong Kong to open bars, pools and theme parks after mass testing

Hong Kong will reopen bars, swimming pools and theme parks from Friday as it relaxes coronavirus restrictions after the testing of nearly two million people in a programme organised by the Chinese government found 42 cases.The announcement ...

There should be some kind of self-regulation in media, says SC on "rabid" TV programme

There should be some kind of self-regulation in the media, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while raising questions over a rabid Sudarshan TV program, claimed by the channel as a big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government...

Three drown in river Jharkhand's Palamu district

Three youths drowned onTuesday while taking bath at the confluence of Auranga andKoyel rivers in Jharkhands Palamu districtOne body has been recovered so far, while efforts wereunderway to trace the other two youths, a senior districtoffici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020