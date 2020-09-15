Social distancing arrangements underway in Uttarakhand Assembly: Official

Uttarakhand Assembly Secretary (Officiating) Mukesh Singhal has said that social distancing arrangements are being done in the assembly hall in view of the assembly session which is set to begin from September 23.

Singhal said, "Only those MLAs will be allowed in the assembly whose COVID-19 test report is negative. Social distancing arrangements are being done in the assembly hall."

Till now, 10 MLAs in Uttarakhand have tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)